Tech meets tradition on stage

(People's Daily App) 15:51, April 21, 2025

A robotic dog joined a Chinese opera troupe on stage in Zhejiang Province, playing the role of Xiaotian Quan, the Howling Celestial Dog. The fusion of advanced robotics and traditional opera drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)