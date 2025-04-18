Countdown to the race! Humanoid robot dons size 29 shoes for marathon prep

People's Daily Online) 18:11, April 18, 2025

The 2025 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon and the world's first humanoid robot half marathon will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on April 19, marking the world's first event where humans and humanoid robots race side by side over a 21.0975-kilometer course.

As the competition nears, N2, a humanoid robot developed by NOETIX Robotics, has entered its final training phase. The robot is currently running laps within the company's compound for last-minute on-site tests. To optimize performance, engineers equipped N2 with size 29 children's shoes (equivalent to EU 18.5/US 11.5 youth) for enhanced shock absorption. This modification not only reduces noise during strides but also improves running efficiency and speed.

