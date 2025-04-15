Chinese university launches English journal on robotics

April 15

HARBIN, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Harbin Institute of Technology and the international publisher Wiley have jointly launched an English-language journal "SmartBot," dedicated to advancing the field of robotics.

SmartBot is an open access, multidisciplinary journal that explores the convergence of robotics with other disciplines. It covers a wide range of topics, including robot manufacturing, humanoid robots, medical robots, artificial intelligence and human-computer interactions.

The editorial board has 49 scholars from 20 countries and regions.

Bradley Nelson, a member of the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences, serves as the editor-in-chief. He said in the first editorial that the journal is "committed to bridging the gap between technological breakthroughs and real-world applications."

According to the Chinese university, the journal's first issue was published online in late March, with one editorial and five articles contributed by authors from China, Switzerland, Germany and Japan.

Founded in 1920, Harbin Institute of Technology is a key Chinese university with notable strength in space science, robotics and engineering.

