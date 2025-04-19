Home>>
Human-robot group run! World's first humanoid robot half marathon launches
By Liu Ning, Yuan Meng (People's Daily Online) 14:00, April 19, 2025
At 7:30 a.m. on April 19, the 2025 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon and the world's first humanoid robot half marathon kicked off in Beijing's Yizhuang district, marking the world's first half marathon where humans and humanoid robots raced side by side. Over 9,000 amateur runners and humanoid robots from nearly 20 robotics companies participated in the 21.0975-kilometer (13.1-mile) "human-robot group run."
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Ethnic fashion show held in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.