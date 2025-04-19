Human-robot group run! World's first humanoid robot half marathon launches

At 7:30 a.m. on April 19, the 2025 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon and the world's first humanoid robot half marathon kicked off in Beijing's Yizhuang district, marking the world's first half marathon where humans and humanoid robots raced side by side. Over 9,000 amateur runners and humanoid robots from nearly 20 robotics companies participated in the 21.0975-kilometer (13.1-mile) "human-robot group run."

