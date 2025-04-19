In pics: Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon

Robotic participant "N2" (front L) competes as engineers runs alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (2nd L) waits with engineers at the starting line before the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Participants waves to a robotic participant "Benben" (front) before the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Elias Desta of Ethiopia crosses the finishing line during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

Engineers help robotic participant "Kuavo" to put on shoes before the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic and human participants wait at the starting line before the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Participants waves to a robotic participant "Benben" before the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Huanhuan" (front) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (front L) competes as engineers runs alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Zhurixingzhe" competes during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Songyandongli N2" (front) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Robotic participant "Booster T1" waves during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Journalists take photos of a robotic participant during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Robotic participant "0306 Xiaojuren" waves during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People watch the live streaming show on half marathon at the starting line during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Participants compete during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (3rd L) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A participant take photos of the finisher medal after the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (2nd L) crosses the finishing line as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (2nd R) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Paticipants show their finisher medals after the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (R) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (C) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Robotic and human participants compete during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (L) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (3rd L) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (C) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (R) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (2nd L) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (C) crosses with the finishing line as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

Robotic and human participants compete during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (C) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

Participants compete during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People watches the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Participants compete during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants compete during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Robotic and human participants start during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

An engineer works on robotic participant "Mini Hi" (R) before the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Robotic participant "Tiangong Ultra" (3rd R) competes as engineers run alongside during the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Engineers work on robotic participant "Droidup X02" (C) before the Beijing E-Town half-marathon and humanoid robots half-marathon in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

