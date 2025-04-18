Chinese, Malaysian students tell stories of people-to-people exchanges

Chinese President Xi Jinping published a signed article titled "May the Ship of China-Malaysia Friendship Sail Toward an Even Brighter Future" in Malaysian media outlets on April 15, 2025. "I hope our peoples will visit each other as often as family. Our two countries must promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges so as to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between our two peoples, especially the younger generation," the article pointed out.

The key to state-to-state relations lies in close bonds between peoples. President Xi described the China-Malaysia friendship with a Malay proverb "air dicincang tidak akan putus," or "water can't be cut apart."

People-to-people exchanges, especially among the youth, have been gaining momentum. Recently, a reporter from People's Daily Online visited young Chinese and Malaysian students in Kuala Lumpur and listened to their vivid stories about the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in the new era.

