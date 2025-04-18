Chinese, Malaysian students tell stories of people-to-people exchanges
Chinese President Xi Jinping published a signed article titled "May the Ship of China-Malaysia Friendship Sail Toward an Even Brighter Future" in Malaysian media outlets on April 15, 2025. "I hope our peoples will visit each other as often as family. Our two countries must promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges so as to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between our two peoples, especially the younger generation," the article pointed out.
The key to state-to-state relations lies in close bonds between peoples. President Xi described the China-Malaysia friendship with a Malay proverb "air dicincang tidak akan putus," or "water can't be cut apart."
People-to-people exchanges, especially among the youth, have been gaining momentum. Recently, a reporter from People's Daily Online visited young Chinese and Malaysian students in Kuala Lumpur and listened to their vivid stories about the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in the new era.
Photos
- Ethnic fashion show held in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Related Stories
- China, Malaysia usher in new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties
- View of Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia
- Youth talk: The cultural bonds between China and Southeast Asia
- Exchange 106 tower, a landmark of China-Malaysia BRI cooperation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- East Coast Rail Link in Malaysia: A vivid example of building a China-Malaysia community of shared future
- China, Malaysia strive to further digital economy cooperation
- Group helps attract Jiangsu investors
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.