Exchange 106 tower, a landmark of China-Malaysia BRI cooperation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He pointed out that Belt and Road cooperation was proposed by China, but its benefits and opportunities are for the world to share.

China and Malaysia are important developing countries and emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific. The two countries are neighbors with a millennium-old friendship, friends connected by heart, and partners for win-win cooperation.

Since the launch of BRI, China and Malaysia have achieved fruitful results in Belt and Road cooperation.

Recently, a People's Daily Online reporter visited Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to explore the on-site construction story of the Exchange 106 tower, one of the landmark projects under BRI cooperation between China and Malaysia.

