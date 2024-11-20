Growing interest in Chinese language bodes well for China-Malaysia ties: cultural association

Xinhua) 20:49, November 20, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A rapidly growing interest in the Chinese language, reflected in the rising number of those interested in learning it, bodes well for Malaysia-China ties as it fosters mutual understanding and respect, a Malaysia-based cultural association said here on Wednesday.

In his remarks at a ceremony to mark the graduation of a Chinese language training program for Malaysian government officials, President of Han Culture Center Malaysia Goh Hin San said that a growing recognition of and interest in the Chinese language reflects the increased interaction between the two countries.

Goh added that strong support from the Chinese side has also greatly helped realize such efforts, as 12 outstanding students in the latest batch of trainees will be sent to China in a few days for further Chinese language study as part of the program.

"This training program for government officials to learn Chinese is very important for promoting Malaysia-China relations, especially the relationship between the Chinese and Malay communities in Malaysia," he said.

Meanwhile, Education Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, Zhao Changtao, said learning the Chinese language goes beyond creating a sense of understanding but also promotes continued people-to-people ties, especially as this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic ties.

"Language is not only a communication tool, but also a bridge connecting the hearts and minds of people from different countries. Over the years, the Chinese language training program for Malaysian government officials has provided a valuable platform for friendly exchanges between the two sides," he said.

"In the process of learning Chinese, students not only felt the unique charm of the Chinese language, but also gained an in-depth understanding of Chinese culture and history. This exchange of language and culture has laid a solid foundation for future cooperation between the two countries," he added.

Among the graduates today is Nurhana Masazing Abdullah, a communications officer based at the Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex, where she receives various foreign delegations including those from China.

"I want to be able to communicate with visitors, so when the opportunity came to learn Chinese I took it. Not only does it make communication easier but through this I am able to better connect with and understand them and this in turn helps me create a better appreciation of our own traditional handicraft exhibitions even as I gain an appreciation for the Chinese language and culture," she told Xinhua following the graduation ceremony.

Liang Chuyi, one of the Chinese language teachers, said the students are very enthusiastic about Chinese culture during the lessons, and their enthusiasm for the Chinese language is gradually growing.

