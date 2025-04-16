Home>>
East Coast Rail Link in Malaysia: A vivid example of building a China-Malaysia community of shared future
By Wang Jing, Zhang Rong (People's Daily Online) 13:31, April 16, 2025
The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Malaysia is a flagship project for China-Malaysia cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. Spanning 665 kilometers, the railway, once completed, will bridge Malaysia's less-developed east coast with its economic powerhouse on the west coast, enhancing connectivity and fostering balanced growth.
During President Xi Jinping's state visit to Malaysia, a People's Daily Online reporter visited the construction site of the ECRL to gain an in-depth understanding of this vivid example of building a China-Malaysia community of shared future.
