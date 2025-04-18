China, Malaysia strive to further digital economy cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the prime minister's official residence in Putrajaya, Malaysia, April 16, 2025.

After the talks, the two sides issued the Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and Malaysia on Building a High-level Strategic China-Malaysia Community with a Shared Future.

According to the statement, both sides agreed, to the extent practicable, to become a pacesetter for regional cooperation on new quality productive forces, promote the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation Plan signed in 2024 and further synergise development strategies. Focusing on four key areas of digital economy, green economy, blue economy and tourism economy, the two sides will expand future economic cooperation, promote integrated, coordinated and complementary development, achieve deep integration of industrial and supply chains, value chains, data chains and talent chains, so as to further improve the level and quality of China-Malaysia cooperation.

The Belt and Road Initiative upholds the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. In recent years, China and Malaysia have continuously developed cooperation in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, new energy, and other emerging growth areas. The scope of digital economy cooperation between the two countries has been continuously expanding, and the level of cooperation has been constantly improving.

