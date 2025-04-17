China, Malaysia usher in new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties

On Nov. 20, 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting via video link in Beijing and delivered an important speech. In his speech, he quoted a Malay proverb "bukit sama didaki, lurah sama dituruni", which means to climb the hill together and go down the ravine together. It aptly captures the spirit of our Asia-Pacific family.

China and Malaysia have been close neighbors for thousands of years, sincere partners for common development, true friends connected by hearts, and important forces for maintaining peace.

Year after year, people from all walks of life in both countries have practiced the spirit of win-win cooperation in China-Malaysia relations.

Looking ahead, China is ready to work with the Malaysian side to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, so as to usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties.

