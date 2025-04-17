Group helps attract Jiangsu investors

08:54, April 17, 2025 By CANG WEI in Nanjing ( China Daily

In recent years, the Malaysia Jiangsu Entrepreneurs Business Association has been instrumental in fostering a closer economic partnership and increased cooperation between Jiangsu province and Malaysia amid a growing trend of mutual visits and heightened trade activities.

Established in 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, the association has played a pivotal role in leveraging its platform advantages to guide Jiangsu entrepreneurs and enterprises with investment capacity toward international ventures, thereby expanding the scope of cooperation between Jiangsu and Malaysia.

Sun Keqiang, vice-president of the association, highlighted its growth from seven member companies at its inception in 2019 to 70 currently, underscoring the expanding team size and the broadening landscape of China-Malaysia collaboration.

Sun Jianwei, president of the association who was initially involved in real estate in China, recognized Malaysia's potential, particularly in the digital finance and technology sectors, which led him to establish a business in the country in 2012.

"China has experience, technology and financial support," he said. "It was a natural fit for us to come to Malaysia for localized investment and market cultivation, and to initiate cooperation."

Sun Jianwei said in 2016, Malaysia did not have mobile or internet payment systems, while China already possessed mature technologies and solutions. He seized the opportunity and successfully introduced these advancements to Malaysia, contributing to the country's progress in these areas.

While facing initial challenges in Malaysia due to skepticism toward unfamiliar digital finance concepts, Sun Jianwei and his team engaged with local regulatory bodies, demonstrating the reliability of their technology.

Through collaborative initiatives with local partners, they gained acceptance and secured a payment license from the country's central bank.

"I'm happy to share Chinese technology with the Malaysian people, ensuring that the local people understand that Chinese entrepreneurs come here to develop and prosper together with them," Sun Jianwei said.

He emphasized the importance of establishing trust relationships with partners by maintaining a commitment to integrity, nurturing talent and enhancing professional capabilities within his team to ensure the successful progression of projects in the competitive Southeast Asian market.

As China's economy continues to ascend, Malaysia is emerging as a vital player in Southeast Asia, offering strong synergies with China in trade, investment and other sectors, he said.

The association also highlighted the necessity and viability of promoting industrial chain cooperation between Jiangsu and Malaysia. In industries such as palm oil and electronics manufacturing, Jiangsu's advanced technologies and expertise can complement Malaysia's strengths, fostering collaborative development and innovation.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Sun Jianwei proposed collaboration between enterprises and research institutions from both regions to advance new drug research and clinical trials, leveraging each other's strengths to build a comprehensive biopharmaceutical industry chain.

The association's cultural exchange activities have not only strengthened the cohesion of the Chinese business community, but have also successfully integrated Jiangsu's cultural elements into Malaysian society, fostering a greater appreciation for Chinese culture among Malaysian Chinese.

Sun Jianwei also encouraged the new generation of Malaysian Chinese entrepreneurs to engage in China's modernization efforts by enhancing their understanding of the Chinese market and policies.

