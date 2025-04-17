Home>>
Journey through Angkor: A legacy of China-Cambodia friendship
By Xian Jiangnan (People's Daily Online) 13:23, April 17, 2025
It was once the largest pre-industrial city on the planet, and a filming location for "In the Mood for Love" and "Tomb Raider". It is a national treasure of Cambodia.
Angkor is situated deep in the forests of Cambodia's Siem Reap province. Its towering stone structures and exquisite stone carvings leave people spellbound. Invited by the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC), People's Daily Online reporter stepped into this mysterious historical site to explore its millennia-old stories and its deep emotional connections with China.
