Xi arrives in Phnom Penh for state visit to Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday arrived in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
Members of an honor guard and a band line up at the airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday arrived in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Bi Xiaoyang)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Xi calls for joint efforts to steadily build China-Cambodia community with shared future in new era
- Xi hopes Cambodia visit to spearhead progress in building China-Cambodia community with shared future
- Experts say Xi's Cambodia visit to boost building of bilateral community with shared future
- Banners reading 'Long live the People's Republic of China' hang on the streets of Phnom Penh, Cambodia to welcome President Xi Jinping
- Interview: China-Cambodia ties set model for building community with shared future -- Chinese ambassador
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.