Xi arrives in Phnom Penh for state visit to Cambodia

Xinhua) 12:56, April 17, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday arrived in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Members of an honor guard and a band line up at the airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday arrived in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

