Experts say Xi's Cambodia visit to boost building of bilateral community with shared future

Xinhua) 10:00, April 17, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Cambodia will inject new impetus into building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era, Cambodian officials and experts have said.

Xi's visit will reaffirm China's steadfast commitment to further enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in all areas, particularly in economy and trade, investment, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, said the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and spokesperson Penn Sovicheat.

The visit will also increase mutual political trust, further deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields, and lay a stronger foundation for Cambodia and China to build a more prosperous and closer bilateral relationship, he told Xinhua.

Ek Sam Ol, president of the Cambodia-China Friendship Association, said the government and people of Cambodia are very happy to welcome the Chinese president for a state visit to the country.

"The visit this time will further strengthen and expand Cambodia-China relations and cooperation, particularly in the development of economy, society, culture, education and sports," he told Xinhua.

Sam Ol recalled that he greeted Xi at the Phnom Penh International Airport in 2016 when Xi paid his first state visit to Cambodia.

The expert added that since 2016, many Chinese-invested mega-projects, such as the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, Siem Reap Angkor International Airport and Morodok Techo National Stadium, have been carried out in Cambodia. "These are the fruits of the first visit of President Xi," he said.

Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, said Xi's visit will set a new milestone in the history of relations between the two countries.

"It will further strengthen and solidify the enduring friendship that has existed for millennia between China and Cambodia," he told Xinhua. "His visit will establish the groundwork for actionable strategies that will shape the trajectory of bilateral relations."

Matthews said Xi's visit is expected to help attract more Chinese tourists and investors to Cambodia, which will provide crucial support for the Cambodian tourism industry and economic growth.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said Xi's visit will further enhance the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

"This visit is expected to enhance political trust, strengthen economic collaboration, and further align Cambodia's development objectives with China-proposed global initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative," he told Xinhua.

The visit will also highlight China's continued support for Cambodia's economic progress and long-term prosperity, Mengdavid said. "Amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, the visit carries strategic importance in reinforcing regional stability and cooperation."

