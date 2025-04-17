Xi hopes Cambodia visit to spearhead progress in building China-Cambodia community with shared future

Xinhua) 10:18, April 17, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hopes his visit to Cambodia will spearhead progress in building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article titled "Together We Strive, Together We Thrive: Toward a Stable and Sustainable China-Cambodia Community with a Shared Future in the New Era" published Thursday in Cambodian media outlets Khmer Times, Jian Hua Daily and Fresh News ahead of his arrival in Cambodia for a state visit.

Noting that a China-Cambodia community with a shared future is deeply rooted in the historic legacy of good-neighborly relations, Xi said that the two countries' friendly exchange spans two millennia of their shared history, thanks to the geographical proximity.

A China-Cambodia community with a shared future is also defined by the two countries' mutual commitment to friendship and righteousness, he said, recalling that the friendship was forged by Cambodia's King Father Norodom Sihanouk and Chairman Mao Zedong, Premier Zhou Enlai among the elder generations of Chinese leaders.

Xi noted that a China-Cambodia community with a shared future is powered by equality and mutual benefit. For many years, China has been Cambodia's largest trading partner and largest source of investment, and the industrial and supply chain cooperation between the two countries has continued to deepen, he said.

A China-Cambodia community with a shared future is founded upon inclusiveness and mutual learning, Xi said.

Over the past 30 years, China has sent many experts to Cambodia across diverse fields, including archaeology, geological exploration, cultural heritage, history, architecture and the arts. They have helped bring renewed splendor to the Angkor legacy, a gem of human civilizations, he added.

