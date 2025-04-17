Xi calls for joint efforts to steadily build China-Cambodia community with shared future in new era

Xinhua) 10:20, April 17, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Cambodia must work together to promote the steady and sustained progress in building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article titled "Together We Strive, Together We Thrive: Toward a Stable and Sustainable China-Cambodia Community with a Shared Future in the New Era" published Thursday in Cambodian media outlets Khmer Times, Jian Hua Daily and Fresh News ahead of his arrival in Cambodia for a state visit.

Xi said that China and Cambodia should bring the mutual political trust to a higher level, and expand the mutually beneficial cooperation of higher quality.

Xi urged the two countries to forge greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Pentagonal Strategy, and advance the development of the Industrial and Technological Corridor and the Fish and Rice Corridor.

He called on both sides to work together to ensure greater security, have more frequent people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen strategic coordination of higher standards.

