Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Cambodian King

Xinhua) 13:02, April 17, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended a welcome ceremony held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

Xi arrived here for a state visit to Cambodia, the third leg of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour.

