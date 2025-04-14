Cambodian PM says ties with China to be deepened continuously

Xinhua) 09:22, April 14, 2025

TBONG KHMUM, Cambodia, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said here on Saturday that the kingdom's ties with China will be deepened continuously for mutual benefits, as both countries have been working together to build a community with a shared future.

Noting that he has presided over the inauguration ceremonies of many Chinese mega-projects, including the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, since he took office, the Cambodian leader said that Cambodia-China relations are walking on the track of mutual support and mutual respect for sovereignty and rights.

"Today is a testament to the strengthening of Cambodia-China relations for the common interest of our people," he said during the inauguration ceremony of a China-funded national road in eastern Tbong Khmum province.

Meanwhile, Hun Manet said China is the top investor in Cambodia, and has greatly contributed to Cambodia's socio-economic development and the improvement of Cambodian people's livelihoods.

He said Cambodia and China forged diplomatic relations on July 19, 1958, and the ties have been constantly fostered and elevated to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation in December 2010.

He added that both countries would continue to work together closely under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative and "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation towards a high-quality, high-level and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era.

