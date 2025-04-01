Cambodian officials, experts laud close relations with China in multiple areas

PHNOM PENH, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian officials and experts have hailed the kingdom's close relations with China in economics, trade, culture, and tourism, saying that such ties have provided mutual benefit and win-win results.

Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Penn Sovicheat said key achievements under Cambodia-China economic and trade cooperation included the Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone, the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, and the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport.

"These mega-projects are prime examples of practical cooperation in economics and trade between Cambodia and China, and are also the fruits of cooperation between the two countries under the Belt and Road Initiative," he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"Moreover, the simultaneous entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) on Jan. 1, 2022 has also laid a strong foundation for Cambodia and China to enhance their trade and investment relations," he added.

Sovicheat said that under these trade pacts, a number of Cambodian products, especially high-quality agricultural produce such as milled rice, yellow bananas, mangoes, longans, and peppercorn, as well as some wild aquatic products, have been exported to China with preferential tariffs.

"China is a trustworthy partner for Cambodia," he said. "Looking forward, our two-way trade volume will continue to rise, undoubtedly."

Long Kosal, deputy director-general and spokesperson of the APSARA National Authority, the government agency responsible for managing, safeguarding and preserving the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, said China is one of the major contributors to safeguarding and developing ancient temples at the Park in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province.

"China's significant contributions have made monuments at the park safe from any harm and a highly attractive destination in the world," he told Xinhua.

"Chinese experts have transferred skills, expertise, and technology to Cambodian archaeologists and workers," he added.

According to Kosal, China had completed the restoration of two important temples, Chau Say Tevoda and Ta Keo, at the Angkor complex, and currently, Chinese experts have been undertaking another restoration project on the ancient Royal Palace of Angkor Thom.

Both countries have also enjoyed good ties in the tourism sector, as almost 850,000 Chinese visitors traveled to Cambodia in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 55 percent, according a Ministry of Tourism's report.

Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Cambodia chapter, said the success of "When Shaolin Meets Bokator" event last year has set a positive precedent for cultural exchanges between China and Cambodia.

"With 2025 being designated as Cambodia-China Tourism Year, I expect to see even more collaborative events that highlight our shared heritage," he told Xinhua.

This could strengthen our cultural ties and attract more visitors, fostering greater understanding between our peoples, he added.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said China has become Cambodia's top trade and investment partner and one of the key sources of international tourists to the kingdom.

"The future of Cambodia-China relations is bright and full of potential. Moving forward, we can anticipate even deeper cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and emerging sectors such as the digital economy and green energy," he told Xinhua.

"With the continued efforts of both countries' leaders, we can expect an even more dynamic, mutually beneficial, and resilient partnership that will contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond," Mengdavid added.

