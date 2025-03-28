Cooperation with China crucial to protecting Cambodia's Angkor park: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:18, March 28, 2025

PHNOM PENH, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation with China is essential to protecting and preserving ancient temples at the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Long Kosal, deputy director-general and spokesperson of the APSARA National Authority (ANA), the government agency responsible for managing, safeguarding and preserving the Angkor Archaeological Park, said China's significant contributions have made monuments at the park safe from any harm and a highly attractive destination in the world.

"Chinese experts have transferred skills, expertise, and technology to Cambodian archaeologists and workers," he told Xinhua.

"This cooperation is also vital to promote mutual learning of history, culture, and civilizations between the two countries, thereby bringing closer contact between their peoples," he said.

Kosal said China is one of major contributors to safeguarding and developing Cambodia's cultural heritage through many cultural cooperation platforms.

According to the spokesperson, China had completed the restoration of two important temples, Chau Say Tevoda and Ta Keo, at the Angkor complex, and currently, Chinese experts have been undertaking another restoration project on the ancient Royal Palace of Angkor Thom.

The 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park is home to 91 ancient temples, which were built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

The site attracted a total of 1.02 million international tourists in 2024, generating a gross revenue of 47.8 million U.S. dollars from ticket sales, according to the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

