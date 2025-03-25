Interview: Cambodia-China "rock-solid" ties based on profound historical roots -- Cambodian expert

Xinhua) 13:54, March 25, 2025

PHNOM PENH, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Deep historical roots have laid a robust foundation for Cambodia and China to build the current "rock-solid" ties, a Cambodian expert has said.

The two countries forged diplomatic ties in 1958 under their then leaderships, Cambodian King Father Norodom Sihanouk and Chinese elder generation leaders, and bilateral ties were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in 2010.

Hong Vanak, director of the international economics department at the International Relations Institute of Cambodia under the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said Cambodia saw China the "most trusted friend", as China considered Cambodia as an "ironclad friend".

"If we look at the history of the relationship between the two countries, it dates back to the Angkorian era in the 13th century," he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He said in the modern era, both countries have fostered their ties based on the five principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs, and equality and mutual benefit.

"Mutual political trust, respect, support, non-interference and win-win cooperation have driven Cambodia-China relations to the highest-ever level in the history," Vanak said.

The expert said bilateral ties have not only provided tremendous benefits to both countries, but also contributed to promoting peace, security, stability and development in the region.

He said as a developing country, Cambodia has a lot of needs from China for the development of its country, and that China is a major supporter for Cambodia's socio-economic development and poverty alleviation.

He said Cambodia and China agreed in 2023 to develop a "Diamond Cooperation Framework" with six priority areas, including political cooperation, production capacity and quality, agriculture, energy, security and people-to-people exchanges.

The two countries have also agreed to work together to develop an "Industrial Development Corridor" and "Fish and Rice Corridor".

"This framework has further strengthened bilateral cooperation in all fields including culture, the economy, and politics among others toward success for all in a shared future," he added.

China has sent many agricultural and poverty alleviation experts to Cambodia, the assistance was crucial to assist Cambodia to modernize its agriculture and lift its people out of poverty, Vanak said.

"China has enjoyed far stronger development in industry, agro-industry, and smart agriculture than us, so through cooperation, Cambodia has received technology transfers, human resources development, and real practices from China's assistance or investment," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)