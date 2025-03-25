Interview: Chinese-trained program crucial to promote rice-prawn farming in Cambodia: official

PHNOM PENH, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese-trained program is crucial to promote rice-prawn farming in Cambodia, providing benefits to rice-shrimp farmers in the kingdom, an official said on Monday.

Thay Somony, director of the Department of Aquaculture Development at the Fisheries Administration of Cambodia's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, said that a week-long training program, provided by a professor from Shanghai Ocean University, presented a valuable opportunity to enhance sustainable agricultural practices, particularly within the context of rice-fish co-culture systems in Cambodia.

"The training addresses key areas such as ecosystem service analysis, biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation strategies, and the digitalization of prawn nursing," he told Xinhua.

"These critical components respond to the pressing agricultural challenges faced in Cambodia, equipping approximately 50 participants comprising researchers, government officials, and farmers with the essential knowledge and skills to adopt effective research methodologies, sustainable farming practices, and innovative digital tools to support efficient prawn nursing," he added.

Somony said the program has also promoted collaboration among diverse stakeholders, facilitating a holistic approach to agricultural development.

"The participation of Chinese experts adds considerable value to the training, drawing upon their extensive experience and success in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, particularly integrated rice-fish farming systems and aquaculture technologies," he said.

"Their expertise provides participants with valuable insights and practical solutions that can be adapted to local conditions in Cambodia," he added.

The official said the strong emphasis on sustainability and poverty reduction reinforced the program's holistic framework, aligning with broader goals such as food security, environmental conservation, and economic development.

He added that this approach was fully aligned with the development policy of Cambodia's Fisheries Administration, particularly the objectives outlined in the National Strategic Plan for Aquaculture Development (NSPAD) 2016-2030.

The plan focuses on increasing aquaculture productivity, promoting environmentally sustainable practices, and fostering inclusive economic growth, he said.

It also addresses challenges such as climate change, resource management, and rural poverty, providing a comprehensive framework for integrating sustainable practices, including rice-fish co-culture systems and advanced aquaculture technologies, he added.

"This training directly supports the NSPAD's objectives by providing practical, context-specific solutions that contribute to the resilience, profitability, and sustainability of Cambodia's aquaculture sector," Somony said.

"The collaborative nature of the training program creates an invaluable platform for exchanging insights and developing solutions that are tailored to Cambodia's specific agricultural needs," he added.

He said the program fosters the development of a well-informed network of stakeholders, enhancing the capacity of local experts, government officials, and farmers to tackle the unique agricultural challenges in Cambodia.

"The benefits of this training extend beyond theoretical knowledge, providing participants with practical tools that can directly improve agricultural productivity, resilience, and sustainability in Cambodia," he said.

Somony said by adopting innovative practices such as rice-fish co-culture and digital prawn farming, farmers can increase productivity while minimizing environmental impacts, leading to improved food security and enhanced economic resilience.

"The program's focus on climate adaptation equips farmers with strategies to manage the effects of changing weather patterns, safeguarding crops and livestock from extreme weather events," he said.

"Furthermore, the integration of diverse farming systems enables farmers to diversify their income sources, reducing their vulnerability to economic shocks and improving their overall livelihoods."

He said that ultimately, the training played a crucial role in advancing more efficient and sustainable agricultural systems in Cambodia.

"By equipping farmers with the knowledge and skills to enhance both productivity and environmental sustainability, the program directly contributes to the long-term objectives of the NSPAD," he said.

Somony said strengthening local expertise and capacity not only improves agricultural practices but also enhances the overall quality of life for rural communities.

He said that recognizing the diverse needs of Cambodian farmers, Shanghai Ocean University is committed to expanding its support beyond prawn nursing farmers and rice-prawn co-culture farmers.

"The initiative will be extended to include earthen pond aquaculture farmers, not only in Takeo province but also across the lower Mekong Delta of Cambodia," he said.

"By broadening access to sustainable aquaculture practices, the program seeks to enhance livelihoods, improve food security, and promote environmental stewardship on a larger scale," he added.

Somony said this ongoing commitment ensures continued support for Cambodia's long-term agricultural development, fostering a more resilient and sustainable future for farming communities throughout the region.

