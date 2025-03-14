Cambodian experts laud effectiveness of China's democracy

PHNOM PENH, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's democracy, distinguished by its people-centered approach, has proven effective in addressing social issues and enhancing people's well-being, experts said at a themed event here Wednesday.

China's democracy is unique as it ensures the primacy of the people, Cambodia-China Friendship Association Vice President Lau Vann, who is also secretary of state of the Cambodian Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said at a seminar titled Silk Road Heart-to-Heart.

China's latest annual "two sessions" are the real example of China's whole-process people's democracy, he said at the event, which attracted some 100 participants, including officials, scholars and researchers.

The value of democracy is determined by the people, he said, adding that the effectiveness of China's democracy should be measured by the country's peace, stability, development and the well-being of its people.

China's democracy suits Chinese conditions, and it's an effective way to address and resolve issues, Vann said.

"China's whole-process people's democracy fully reflects the will of the Chinese people, as it engages people in law-based elections, consultations, decision-making, grassroots-level governance and management," he added.

Chea Munyrith, president of the Cambodian Chinese Evolution Researcher Association, said the whole-process people's democracy is a democracy in its broadest, most genuine and most effective form, providing real benefits to the people.

Munyrith said every country has its own style of democracy, and a country's democracy should be evaluated in terms of its ability to protect people's interests and whether it is supported by the people.

"The Chinese-style democracy is unique because it is people-centered, allowing people to engage in real democracy to efficiently address and resolve issues," he said.

Liu Zhanguo, director of the China Foundation for Peace and Development Office in Cambodia, said the representatives at the "two sessions" fully convey the suggestions and opinions of the different industries and fields they represent.

"In China, the full coverage of the whole-process people's democracy is reflected not only in the country's top-level design, but also in the services provided by grassroots departments to the people," he said.

Wu Chuanbing, counselor of the Chinese embassy in Cambodia, said that when talking about a country's democratic situation, one should look into the country's actual situation.

"Countries should respect the diversity of global civilizations and the rights of each country to choose a democratic path independently," he said.

Wu said China resolutely opposes any country interfering in the internal affairs of other sovereign countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights.

