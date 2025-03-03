Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year gives boost to tourism, trade: PM

Xinhua) 13:09, March 03, 2025

PHNOM PENH, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024 has injected stronger momentum into bilateral relations in culture, tourism and trade, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has said.

Although the exchange year had come to an end, both countries still continue to promote potentials with each other, Hun Manet wrote on social media on Sunday.

Hun Manet said that the activities had significantly contributed to strengthening friendship and good cooperation in tourism and trade between the two countries.

The prime minister said the Southeast Asian country has paid high attention to attracting more Chinese tourists, as China is a key market source for Cambodia's tourism industry.

Cambodia received 848,952 Chinese visitors in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 55 percent, the Ministry of Tourism's report said, adding that China was the third-largest source of foreign holidaymakers to the kingdom after Thailand and Vietnam.

