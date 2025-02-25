Senior CPC official meets Cambodian leaders on ties

Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Vice President and Prime Minister Hun Manet meets with Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb. 24, 2025. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday met with Cambodian leaders to further enhance bilateral ties and cooperation.

Yin, also secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, met separately with ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet in Phnom Penh.

During the meetings, Yin said under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Cambodia relations have become a model of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation between large and small countries.

He added that in the face of changing international situations, China is willing to further strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication with Cambodia, deepen exchanges and mutual learning of theories and experiences in governing the party and the country, expand practical cooperation in various fields, and work together to maintain regional peace and stability and promote economic prosperity and development.

Yin said Beijing City will actively implement important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and inject new impetus into the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future through local cooperation.

Hun Sen and Hun Manet said Cambodia attaches great importance to consolidating an ironclad friendship between Cambodia and China and enhancing political mutual trust between the two parties as well as the two countries.

They said Cambodia will firmly pursue a friendly policy toward China, firmly support China's core interests, deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two parties as well as localities and in such areas as the economy, trade and culture, and jointly safeguard world peace and development.

Yin led a CPC delegation to visit Cambodia from Feb. 22 to 24 at the invitation of the CPP.

During the visit, Yin also attended "Hello Beijing" Photography Exhibition and Culinary Tasting Event, and witnessed the signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between cultural and tourism departments of Beijing and Siem Reap province.

