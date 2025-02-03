Cambodia expects more Chinese tourists in 2025: minister

February 03, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia is projected to welcome a significant number of Chinese tourists in 2025 thanks to close ties and the kingdom's attractive tourist destinations, Tourism Minister Huot Hak said.

In a recent greeting message to all Chinese citizens and people of Chinese descent during the Chinese New Year, Hak said 2025 has been designated as the "Cambodia-China Year of Tourism."

"We strongly believe that Cambodia will welcome a significant number of Chinese tourists to explore our country, which offers a diverse range of tourism experiences, including cultural and heritage tourism, natural attractions, and eco-tourism," he said.

The minister said Cambodia is home to the world-renowned Angkor Archaeological Park and the pristine coastal areas, which are part of the World's Most Beautiful Beaches Club and are recognized as a "Rising Star of the Southwest."

He added that tourists can also enjoy the largest mangrove forest in Southeast Asia, the breathtaking landscapes along the Mekong River, the rich biodiversity of Tonle Sap Lake, the rare Mekong River Irrawaddy dolphins, and many other unique destinations, along with rich cultural traditions, customs, and exquisite Cambodian cuisine.

"I warmly encourage our Chinese friends to visit Cambodia, a safe and enjoyable travel destination where you will be greeted with the genuine warmth and hospitality of the Cambodian people," Hak said.

"The Royal Government of Cambodia prioritizes the safety and security of all visitors, and we are fully prepared to welcome Chinese tourists from all regions, further strengthening the bonds of friendship between the peoples of Cambodia and China," he added.

The minister said China and Cambodia are "ironclad friends" and "comprehensive strategic partners."

He added that the bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector will contribute further to building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era.

The Southeast Asian country attracted a total of 848,952 Chinese visitors in 2024, up 55 percent from 547,798 in the year before, said a Ministry of Tourism report, adding that China was the third-largest source of foreign holidaymakers to the kingdom after Thailand and Vietnam.

Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Cambodia chapter, predicted that the number of Chinese tourists to the kingdom would continue to rise this year.

"Looking ahead to 2025, I believe that with collaborative efforts between the governments, the private sector, and the Chinese embassy in Cambodia, we can anticipate a gradual increase in Chinese tourist arrivals," he told Xinhua.

"This partnership will be essential in rekindling interest and encouraging more visitors to our beautiful country," he added.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy, in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export, agriculture, and construction and real estate.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, agreed that there would be a high number of Chinese tourist arrivals to Cambodia this year, driven by improved flight connectivity, China's economic recovery, and growing interest in Cambodia's cultural and natural attractions.

He said the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, the main gateway for international visitors to the centuries-old Angkor Archaeological Park, will also help attract more Chinese travelers to the kingdom.

"A rise in Chinese tourists is crucial for Cambodia's tourism industry, as it will bring significant benefits to Cambodian people, particularly in hospitality, retail outlets, and local businesses, creating more jobs and income opportunities," he told Xinhua on Sunday.

"Increased tourism spending will also support infrastructure development and cultural preservation," Mengdavid said.

