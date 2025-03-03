Cambodian king, mother travel to China for regular health checkups
PHNOM PENH, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, left here on Monday for Beijing, the capital of China, for a routine medical checkup and treatment.
At the Phnom Penh International Airport, the royal family was seen off by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin as well as other dignitaries.
In a royal message to the compatriots, Sihamoni, 71, said his trip to Beijing was to have a medical checkup.
"During my absence, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the Senate, will assume the title of the acting head of state of the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.
The king has his health checked by Chinese doctors twice a year, with his last medical trip to China taking place in August 2024.
