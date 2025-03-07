Feature: Chinese contractor for Cambodia's biggest airport project a source of skill transfers to Cambodian talents

KANDAL, Cambodia, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chhorn Meta, 27, has now quite mastered plumbing engineering after having worked for a Chinese contractor for the construction of the Techo International Airport for nearly three years.

Soon after receiving a bachelor's degree in architectural engineering from Dali University in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the young Cambodian joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) in 2022 to develop the 4F-class Techo International Airport.

Meta was proud of working on such an immense airport project, saying that it had given him invaluable experience, as the project was a significant source of practical skill transfers from Chinese engineers and workers to their Cambodian counterparts.

"My duties here are in charge of installing water systems including clean water pipes, fire water pipes, and wastewater pipes in the airport," he told Xinhua on Thursday.

Meta said he had learned a lot of experience relevant to practical tasks on site and other technical skills from Chinese engineers and experts.

"This project has offered a very important opportunity to help develop the skills for Cambodian engineers and workers," he said. "There are a lot of things that our Cambodian engineers have never experienced before."

Meta said the airport, adorned with Khmer architectural styles, will be able to handle long-haul direct flights from the European continent and other continents when it opens for commercial operations.

"I feel excited to see such a huge airport in Cambodia, which will handle a large number of passengers in the future, and hopefully will further boost Cambodia's economy," he said.

Kham Vilai, a 25-year-old electrician at the Techo International Airport, said his responsibilities included installing electrical cabins, lamps or primary electrical cables.

"I'm delighted to work at this new airport project because there is a lot of work to do, so it has helped me develop myself better," he told Xinhua.

"Jobs at this new airport are unique and new to us because it's the first time that we have such an amazingly immense airport," he added.

Vilai said the project was splendid, and it had created a lot of jobs for Cambodian fresh graduates, helping them develop their knowledge, expertise, and capacities.

"Through this new airport, Cambodia-China ties will get even closer," he said.

Another 21-year-old electrician, Phan Samnang, said that besides gaining very useful experience and technical skills, he has also earned a decent salary from this job.

"I'm confident that I will become a highly professional electrician after finishing this project," he told Xinhua.

Invested by Cambodia Airport Investment Co., Ltd, the 1.5-billion-U.S.-dollar airport is being constructed on an area of 2,600 hectares in southern Kandal and Takeo provinces, about 20 km from the capital Phnom Penh.

Work on the airport project began from 2020, according to the CSCEC, and as of March 2025, 94.3 percent of the first phase of the project had been completed.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a recent public speech that the Techo International Airport is expected to put into commercial operations in July this year.

The new airport will be capable of handling approximately 13 million passengers a year in the first phase.

Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Cambodia chapter, said the new airport is poised to play a vital role in shaping Cambodia's future, enhancing its global presence, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

"Improved connectivity will attract more international airlines and travelers, showcasing Cambodia as a key player in the region," he told Xinhua. "It will also facilitate trade and commerce, providing a boost to various sectors beyond tourism."

