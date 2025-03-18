Interview: Chinese-invested expressway helps boost Cambodia's trade, tourism, logistics: bus association chief

Xinhua) 13:03, March 18, 2025

PHNOM PENH, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Connecting Cambodia's capital city to the international seaport of Sihanoukville, the Chinese-invested expressway has played a crucial role in helping boost the kingdom's trade, tourism, and logistics, a bus association chief said on Monday.

The 187-km Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, operated by the Cambodian PPSHV Expressway Co., Ltd., is the first of its kind in the Southeast Asian country and was opened to traffic in November 2022.

Chhem Chomnan, president of the Cambodia Bus Association, said the freeway has injected vigorous momentum into the development of economy, trade, investment, tourism, and logistics.

"It's true that the expressway has provided a lot of benefits in the areas of economy, society, investment, small and large industries, travel, and logistics," he told Xinhua on Monday.

He said the expressway has helped attract investors to establish special economic zones, manufacturing factories, and logistics centers along the route.

"The expressway is very important to serve the logistics sector because it's fast and safe, and our people have benefited from it," he said.

Chomnan said bus drivers in the association have praised the freeway for its safe, comfortable and fast travel mode and that it has also helped draw more tourists to Sihanoukville.

"When they drive on this expressway, they feel comfortable," he said. "It means that this road ranks five stars, so driving on it is comfortable with good feelings."

The Cambodia Bus Association and the Cambodian PPSHV Expressway Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for access to the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in March 2023 and the deal was expired now, Chomnan said.

"I hope both sides will sign an MoU with each other again in order to offer special prices to bus operators, who are members of the association," he said.

Chomnan said the motorway has not only helped fuel the economic growth, but also generated a lot of jobs as well as improved the livelihoods of locals living along the route.

He said the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway was a great achievement in Cambodia, as the kingdom had never had an expressway in its history.

"Both I and other people feel very proud of this expressway," Chomnan said.

Invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in the amount of 2 billion U.S. dollars, the expressway was the largest single project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation between Cambodia and China.

The expressway passes through Kandal, Kampong Speu and Koh Kong provinces.

With two lanes for traffic in each direction plus an emergency lane on each side, vehicles will be able to reach their destinations within two hours through the expressway instead of five hours on National Road 4.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)