Close Cambodia-China ties good for both countries, region: Cambodian officials, experts

Xinhua) 09:57, April 08, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian officials and experts on Monday lauded close Cambodia-China relations, saying that their excellent ties are a great boon not only to the two countries, but also to the region.

Pen Bona, chief of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit, said the Cambodia-China ties dated back to ancient time and both countries forged diplomatic relations in 1958.

He said the bilateral ties were elevated to the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in 2010, and both sides worked actively together to deepen the Cambodia-China "Diamond Cooperation Framework" and build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

"I can say that the relationship between our two countries has currently reached the highest level in history," he said at a forum on Cambodia-China relations in the new context, organized by the Cambodia-China Journalist Association, with some 150 participants.

"China has played an important role in helping develop Cambodia," Bona said. "The Cambodia-China relations were made based on the principle of mutual benefits, win-win results, equality, peaceful coexistence, mutual support and respect, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs."

Penn Sovicheat, a secretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said the two countries have seen a steady rise in bilateral trade volume since the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) entered into force simultaneously on Jan. 1, 2022.

"China is a huge market for made-in-Cambodia products," he said. "And through these trade pacts, our trade volume will continue to rise this year and beyond."

Sovicheat said cooperation between the two countries has provided mutual benefits and win-win results.

"Moreover, under the Belt and Road Initiative, a number of Chinese-invested mega-projects such as the Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone, the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, and the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport have been carried out in Cambodia," he said.

"These landmark projects are crucial to helping boost Cambodia's exports, economy, trade, tourism and logistics."

Hun Dany, a secretary of state and spokeswoman for the Ministry of Tourism, said the two countries have also enjoyed fruitful cooperation in the tourism sector as Cambodia attracted nearly 850,000 Chinese visitors in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 55 percent.

"China is the biggest tourist market for Cambodia," she said. "Through close cooperation between the two countries, many direct flights between both countries, and Cambodia's attractive tourist destinations, the kingdom is expected to attract more than 1 million Chinese tourists in 2025."

Dany said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has also boosted the development of Cambodia's tourism sector because BRI flagship projects such as the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway and the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport have played an important role in facilitating tourists' travel.

Speaking at the forum, Ros Chantraboth, an advisor to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, said the bilateral ties were made based on mutual political trust and support, and the close ties between the two countries have contributed to regional peace, security, stability, development and shared prosperity.

Hos Sereythonh, an advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also lauded China for its robust development in economy, military, science, technology, and innovation.

