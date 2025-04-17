Home>>
Xi says China-Cambodia ties remain rock-solid
(Xinhua) 12:59, April 17, 2025
PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China-Cambodia relations have withstood the test of global transformations, and always remained rock-solid.
In a written statement upon his arrival, Xi also noted that bilateral ties were forged and nurtured by the elder generation of leaders of the two countries.
Xi arrived here for a state visit to Cambodia, the third leg of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour which have already taken him to Vietnam and Malaysia.
