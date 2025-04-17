A dance of friendship: Cambodian Princess shares traditional dance moves to say "I love you"

People's Daily Online) 13:19, April 17, 2025

Get ready to witness a heartfelt dance of friendship! During a Chinese media trip to Cambodia on Dec. 5, 2024, Cambodian Princess Jenna Norodom, with elegance and poise, expressed "I love you" through traditional Cambodian dance. A People's Daily Online reporter responded by teaching the princess a hand gesture dance that is popular in China, radiating the everlasting friendship between China and Cambodia.

