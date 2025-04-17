Keywords highlight China-Vietnam ties at friendship meeting

People's Daily Online) 09:45, April 17, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with representatives of the Chinese and Vietnamese People's Friendship Meeting, alongside Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on April 15 during his state visit.

The event, held at the Hanoi International Convention Center, drew about 350 people from both countries, including students, teachers, scholars and entrepreneurs. Applause filled the venue, and music celebrating the China-Vietnam friendship was played before the leaders arrived.

Xi highlighted the legacy of the China-Vietnam friendship. From their joint efforts for national salvation during the early revolutionary days, to their unified struggle for national independence and liberation, and to their shared journey toward modernization, the two peoples have always stood together through thick and thin. They created a shared revolutionary legacy that shaped their deep friendship featuring "camaraderie plus brotherhood," Xi said.

“The foundation of China-Vietnam friendship lies among the two peoples, and the future of this friendship will be created by the young people,” said To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, quoting Xi’s remarks from a previous visit to Vietnam.

To Lam said friendly cooperation has consistently defined ties between China and Vietnam.

The lively atmosphere, shared consensus and the meeting during Xi’s packed state visit highlighted two keywords that are central to understanding China-Vietnam relations.

The first keyword is “people.” China-Vietnam relations are rooted in, sustained by and empowered by the people, Xi said.

The friendship and shared aspirations of the two countries have shaped their past ties and will guide their future relations.

During this state visit, the leaders of both countries continued their recent tradition of holding informal tea meetings, symbolizing not only closer diplomatic engagement but also a shared cultural heritage.

As the world faces new challenges, both countries continue to stand firmly on the right side of history and progress.

The second keyword is “future.” On the previous day, the leaders of both countries reached a significant consensus on deepening the development of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future in the new era. A joint statement and 45 bilateral cooperation agreements reflected their shared vision for future collaboration.

On the morning of April 15, the leaders also attended the launch ceremony for the China-Vietnam railway cooperation mechanism.

The opportunities and promises brought by Chinese modernization have increasingly become a shared aspiration in Vietnam.

After the meeting, the leaders jointly launched the “Red Study Tours” project. As young people deepen their understanding of the hard-won revolutionary achievements and the invaluable friendship between the two countries, they will help provide stronger momentum for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

