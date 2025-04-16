China, Vietnam vow to jointly oppose hegemonism, power politics

Xinhua) 10:26, April 16, 2025

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam have vowed to jointly oppose hegemonism and power politics, all forms of unilateralism and all kinds of practices that jeopardize regional peace and stability.

The two countries made the announcement Tuesday in a joint statement released in the context of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Vietnam.

The two sides agreed to carry out closer multilateral strategic coordination and jointly tackle global challenges, according to the statement.

Concerning trade and investment restrictions, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rules-based, open, transparent, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, and to carrying forward economic globalization in an open, inclusive, balanced, universally beneficial manner with win-win results, said the statement.

The two sides emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region and agreed to practice open regionalism, it said.

China expressed its willingness to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to accelerate the signing and implementation of the agreement on the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 and strive to push regional economic integration toward a higher level, said the statement.

