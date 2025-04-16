China, Vietnam reaffirm commitment to advancing bilateral friendship

Xinhua) 09:55, April 16, 2025

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam have agreed to advance the cause of China-Vietnam friendship and reaffirmed their unswerving support for each other in pursuing a socialist path suited to their national conditions.

The two countries made the announcement on Tuesday in a joint statement released in the context of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Vietnam.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to jointly elevating strategic mutual trust to a higher level.

The Vietnamese side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China policy, recognizing that there is only one China in the world, that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, read the statement.

Vietnam supports the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and China's cause of national reunification, and firmly opposes all forms of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, it added.

In the statement, the two sides reaffirmed the need to build a more practical pillar of security cooperation and agreed to take the development of China's new quality productive forces and Vietnam's new types of productive forces as an opportunity to build a more extensive and in-depth all-round cooperation pattern.

The two sides also agreed to work together to consolidate public support for the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, to enhance multilateral strategic coordination, and to properly handle and resolve differences to safeguard the overall interests of China-Vietnam friendship.

