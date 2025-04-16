China willing to elevate military relations with Vietnam to new level: spokesperson

Xinhua) 17:05, April 16, 2025

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Wednesday said that the Chinese military is willing to join hands with the Vietnamese side to elevate their relations to a new level.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Zhang noted that the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries had enhanced their long-standing friendship featuring "camaraderie plus brotherhood" and maintained close high-level exchanges.

The Chinese military is willing to work with the Vietnamese side to strengthen strategic mutual trust and coordination, and enhance cooperation in political work, maritime security, joint exercises and personnel training, he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)