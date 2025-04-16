China, Vietnam hold 9th border defense friendship exchange

Xinhua) 11:16, April 16, 2025

NANNING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam have launched a weeklong border defense friendship exchange across designated areas and ports in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Vietnam's Lang Son Province.

Now in its ninth edition since launching in 2014, this year's exchange features an extended schedule and a broader range of activities, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Scheduled from April 11 to 17, the event includes joint medical consultations by military personnel, a naval patrol in the Beibu Gulf, and cultural exchanges between border communities.

From April 11 to 13, military medical teams from both countries treated over 3,100 border residents through joint consultations and home visits, conducted more than 1,300 free checkups, and distributed over 2,000 boxes of medicine.

On April 13, the Vietnamese naval fleet arrived in Beihai, Guangxi -- marking its first visit to the city. Troops from both sides participated in activities, including vessel tours, experience sharing and sports events, to strengthen their friendship ahead of the 38th China-Vietnam joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

