Xinhua photos of the day

Xinhua) 16:08, April 16, 2025

This photo shows visitors' reflection on the glass of The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

The observation deck opened to the public on Tuesday, where visitors can get a 360-degree panoramic view of downtown Shanghai at 320 meters high. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Yang Liyu (L) of Beijing Guoan FC scores during the 7th round match between Wuhan Three Towns FC and Beijing Guoan FC at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on April 14, 2025 shows the Giza Pyramids at sunset seen from Cairo, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Photo taken on April 14, 2025 shows Hagia Sophia under restoration in Istanbul, Trkiye. Trkiye on Monday started the first-ever comprehensive restoration work on the main dome of Hagia Sophia, one of the most important historical sites in Istanbul. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

This photo taken on April 11, 2025 shows the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, is dotted with distinctive buildings. A blend of traditional and modern architecture makes the city full of charm. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Visitors experience a passenger-carrying drone at the low-altitude economy zone of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025.

Slated from April 13 to 18, this year's expo features dedicated exhibition zones for groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and low-altitude economy for the first time. Making its debut this year, the low-altitude economy zone showcases electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, flying cars, and drones. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2025. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

This photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows a scene at the venue of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A robot conducts inspection work at a cable tunnel in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2025. In recent years, the local power sector of Hebei has been promoting power grids construction of Xiong'an New Area in accordance with the standards of first-tier cities in China. Under the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the construction of electrical substations would be integrated with urban landscape design, and many intelligent power projects have been finished. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)