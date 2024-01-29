The world in photos: Jan 22 – 28

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:09, January 29, 2024

Divers perform an underwater dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year at the S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore, on Jan 25, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

This photo on Jan 24, 2024, shows the Parliament of the Republic of Nauru. China and Nauru signed a joint communique in Beijing Wednesday on the resumption of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level. [Photo/Xinhua]

Voters cast their ballots at a voting station in the New Hampshire primary election in Manchester, New Hampshire, the United States on Jan 23, 2024. Former US president Donald Trump has defeated former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary, multiple US media organizations reported on Tuesday night. [Photo/Xinhua]

A child interacts with a digital art installation during the "Dream Tomorrow Today" exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan 26, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

A police vehicle is seen on duty near the crash site of a military transport aircraft in the Russian city of Belgorod on the Ukrainian border, on Jan 25, 2024. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Wednesday that Ukraine launched two missiles at the Il-76 military transport aircraft, killing all 74 people on board. [Photo/Xinhua]

Tourists ride camels at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, on Jan 24, 2024. Egypt received a record number of 14.9 million tourists in 2023, beating the previous 14.7 million in 2010, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities reported in a statement on Jan 22. [Photo/Xinhua]

A Palestinian child is seen in the rubble in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan 27, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 26,422 since its outbreak on Oct 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Sunday. The Israeli army has killed 165 Palestinians and wounded 290 others over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a press statement. It added that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has wounded at least 65,087 Palestinians, noting that a large number of victims were still under the rubble as ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach them. [Photo/Xinhua]

This photo taken on Jan 27, 2024, shows a wall containing name blocks at an Old Jewish Cemetery on Battonnstrasse in Frankfurt, Germany. In 2005, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolutionthat designated Jan 27 as the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, the day when the Auschwitz death camp was liberated in 1945. The walls of Old Jewish Cemeteries contain small steel blocks recording the names of Frankfurt's Jews deported and murdered between 1933 and 1945. [Photo/Xinhua]

Moroccan dancers interact with lion dance performers during a cultural event in Rabat, Morocco, Jan 22, 2024. A cultural event kicked off here on Jan 22 to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon. [Photo/Xinhua]

French farmers occupy and block the A1 motorway between Lille and Paris, during a demonstration in Lesquin, northern France, Jan 25, 2024. French farmers have been staging demonstrations nationwide to protest low wages and what they see as excessive regulation, rising costs and other problems. [Photo/Xinhua]

Photo taken on Jan 26, 2024, shows the fourth round of the Universal Periodic Review conducted by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland. The recommendations made to China were adopted here Friday by the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review Working Group. [Photo/Xinhua]

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)