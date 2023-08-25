2 missing after cargo ship capsizes off western Japan

Xinhua) 13:30, August 25, 2023

TOKYO, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A cargo ship capsized in waters off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, late Thursday night, after apparently colliding with another freighter, leaving two crew members missing, local media reported Friday.

A Liberian-registered cargo ship made an emergency call at around 11:40 p.m. local time, reporting that it had collided with a Japanese cargo vessel Izumi Maru in the Kii Channel off the prefecture, Kyodo News reported, citing the country's coast guard.

The Izumi Maru capsized, with three of the five crew members of the 499-ton cargo vessel rescued, while two others are missing, the report said.

The Japan coast guard rescuers are searching for the remaining two, it added.

There are no reports of injuries to the crew of the Liberian-flagged ship.

