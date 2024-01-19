Photo exhibition showcasing China's achievements of reform kicks off in South Africa

Xinhua) 09:23, January 19, 2024

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition showcasing the changes of urban life as well as the achievements of China's reform and opening-up kicked off on Thursday in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

The "Our New Era -- Cities Vitality" photography exhibition, hosted by China Federation of Literary and Art Circles (CFLAC) and organized by Shenzhen Federation of Literary and Art Circles (SFLAC), displays a total of 60 photographic works and runs until Jan. 21.

With distinctive images and through the framing and screening of details of the cityscape by different photographers, these artworks present the achievements of China's reform and opening-up, depict the progress of urban construction, showcase the changes of urban life, as well as express in-depth artistic reflections.

Each piece of artwork has its uniqueness, and with changing artistic patterns, constitutes the wholeness and humanistic atmosphere of the exhibition, giving people a strong visual impact.

The opening ceremony of the event, held at the Cape Town Central Library on Thursday morning, was attended by more than 50 guests, including You Wenze, Chinese Consul General in Cape Town, and Liang Yu, President of SFLAC, as well as a delegation from the Chinese Art Photography Society and representatives from Cape Town municipal government and other institutions, local Chinese community and news media.

In his opening speech, Liang noted that exchanges make civilizations colorful and mutual learning makes them prosper.

According to Liang, Shenzhen established a friendly city relationship with Cape Town in 2015.

"Over the years, the two cities have carried out friendly exchanges and cooperation in economy, trade, science and technology, culture, tourism, and other fields," he added. "Mutual trust between the two sides has been continuously enhanced and the friendship between the peoples has been deepened."

