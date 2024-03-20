Xinhua photos of the day

Xinhua) 15:17, March 20, 2024

Chefs attend the Michelin Guide for France 2024 awards ceremony in Tours, France, March 18, 2024. The Michelin Guide launched its 2024 France edition on Monday in Tours. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People are framed by the structure of a damaged building at Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on March 19, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,819, with 73,934 others wounded, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

A worker is seen at a greenhouse of a smart agriculture industrial park in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2024. The city of Jiamusi is taking advantage of greenhouse to boost agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows a farmer ploughing up the field in Hongtudi Village of Changshou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

People walk under cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., the United States, March 18, 2024. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

Residents share food in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024.

People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals include ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

The Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passes the safeguarding national security bill in a unanimous vote during the third reading in Hong Kong, south China, March 19, 2024.

The ordinance fully implements constitutional responsibilities stipulated under Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law, and is considered crucial for fixing loopholes and weak links in the HKSAR's system on protecting national security. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Black-necked cranes fly at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024.

As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Wang Shaojie (R) of Beijing Royal Fighters goes for a lay up during the 45th round match between Tianjin Pioneers and Beijing Royal Fighters at the 2023-2024 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in north China's Tianjin, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)