Xinhua photos of the day

Xinhua) 14:53, September 07, 2024

Coconut trees struggle in the strong wind on a street before the landfall of super typhoon Yagi in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 6, 2024.

Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, made two landfalls in China on Friday, first striking Hainan and later Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A drone photo shows villagers harvesting rice in the field at Tianshengba Village in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo by Sun Wenlai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows members of Chinese scientific expedition team heading deep into the Purog Kangri Glacier in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2024.

China launched a scientific expedition in Lhasa on Aug. 18 to investigate the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau -- known as Asia's "water tower" -- with a target region encompassing "one glacier, two lakes and three rivers."

The region is home to Purog Kangri Glacier, the largest glacier in the world, located in the mid to low-latitude regions, as well as Siling Lake and Namtso Lake, the largest and second-largest lakes in Xizang, respectively. It is also the birthplace of the Yangtze River, Nujiang River and Yarlung Zangbo River.

Over the past 20 years, the climate and environment in the region have experienced dramatic changes, including accelerated glacier retreat and rapid lake expansion. These transformations have affected the structure and function of the regional ecosystem, with significant implications for human survival and development.

This scientific expedition, based on an Earth system science perspective, will identify the characteristics of regional climate and ecological changes and reveal the mechanisms behind these changes. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A woman visits the "Dahlias 2024" exhibition in Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and cabinet ministers take an oath in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 6, 2024.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and cabinet ministers in a coalition government on Friday, following the royal endorsement of the new portfolios earlier this week. (Bureau of the Royal Household/Handout via Xinhua)

Lu Dong, Zhang Li, Wang Lichao, Guo Jincheng, Jiang Yuyan, Wang Jingang, Yao Cuan and Zou Liankang (from R to L) of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony of mixed 4x50m medley relay 20 points of para swimming event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2024 shows the bullet train No. G9505 running on a bridge of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway in Tonglu, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A new high-speed railway linking Hangzhou and Wenzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province began operations on Friday. The 276-km line, with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, has nine stations. Its operation offers a rapid transit solution along the route threading the economic hubs of Hangzhou, Yiwu and Wenzhou in one of the country's most economically vibrant regions. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A visitor takes photos at an exhibition "The Splendor of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" at Macao Museum of Art in Macao, south China, Sept. 6, 2024.

The exhibition kicked off on Friday in Macao, showcasing more than 150 ancient bronzes from the collection of the National Museum of China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

