Xinhua photos of the day

This photo shows the destruction of the Sanaa International Airport after Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 27, 2024. Operations at Sanaa International Airport and Hodeidah Port have resumed normal activities following a series of strikes launched by Israel, the Houthi group said on Friday.

The Israeli warplanes on Thursday hit Houthi-used infrastructures in the Sanaa International Airport, and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations, both located in Houthi-controlled areas, as well as the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib on the western coast, the military said in a statement. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows vehicles to be loaded for export at Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

South Korea's National Assembly lawmakers vote on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who serves as the acting president following President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment, in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2024. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament voted Friday to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo who had served as the acting president following President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said in a televised plenary session that the motion to impeach Han was passed with 192 votes in favor in the 300-member unicameral parliament.

It was the first time in the country's modern history that an impeachment motion against an acting president is put to a vote and passed in the National Assembly. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England plays a shot during the match against Si Jiahui of China at 2024 Macao Snooker Masters in south China's Macao, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Staff members patrol the Tongliang ultra-high voltage (UHV) substation in Tongliang District, southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 27, 2024. The Sichuan-Chongqing 1,000 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) alternative current (AC) project was completed and put into operation on Friday.

This project, covering four substations in Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality, will be able to transmit more than 35 billion kWh of clean electricity annually and will play a significant role in building a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows China's first Type 076 new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, in Shanghai, east China. China launched its first Type 076 new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, in Shanghai on Friday.

Named after southwest China's Sichuan Province, the independently-developed new vessel was put into the water at a launch and naming ceremony. It was given the hull number 51.

Following its launch, the ship will undergo a series of planned tests, including equipment commissioning, mooring tests, and sea trials. (Photo by Pu Haiyang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows people performing during a winter fishing event on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The winter fishing event in Heilongjiang Province, featuring a series of activities, kicked off here on Friday and will last until Feb. 14 the next year. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

Participants of a Chinese martial arts cultural exchange event pose for photos at a park in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 27, 2024. The Chinese martial arts cultural exchange event of American and Chinese young people kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo provided by the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences shows a radio telescope with 40-meter-diameter antenna in Changbai Mountain area in northeast China's Jilin Province on Dec. 23, 2024. Two radio telescopes with 40-meter-diameter antennas, one located in northeast and the other in southwest China, were put into use on Friday. These telescopes will aid in exploring deep space and unravelling cosmic mysteries. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows the scenery at dawn in a snow village scenic spot in Tuanpiaozhuang Township of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

