Xinhua photos of the day

Xinhua) 16:02, September 17, 2024

Aircraft from Saudi Arabia perform during an air show at the Tanagra Air Base, some 70 kilometers north of Athens, Greece, Sept. 15, 2024.

The 12th edition of Athens Flying Week kicked off here on Sept. 15. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

This photo shows Guangfulin, an archaeological and cultural protection site, as Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 16, 2024.

Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year, made landfall in Shanghai at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory. Bebinca, believed to be the strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai in 75 years, has unleashed gales and torrential rain in the city. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a press conference in Tehran, Iran, on Sept. 16, 2024. Pezeshkian asserted on Monday that his country has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, pushing back against international concerns over its uranium enrichment program. (Xinhua/Shadati)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2024 shows participants competing during a half marathon event at the foot of Helan Mountain in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People inspect a destroyed building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on Sept. 16, 2024. Palestinian security sources told Xinhua on Monday that Israeli aircraft targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least 10. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)

A girl dressed up as living goddess prepares for the celebration of the traditional Kumari Puja in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People view light installations at the booth of Sichuan Province during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The Cultural &Tourism Service thematic exhibition area of this year's CIFTIS reflects the integration of technology and culture. The exhibitions enable multidimensional presentations with new technologies such as immersive digital spaces, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and holographic projection. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A dragon-shaped LED installation carried by youths is pictured in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

