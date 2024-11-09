Xinhua photos of the day

November 09, 2024

People enjoy their time at "Winter Wonderland Kuwait" in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Nov. 7, 2024.

"Winter Wonderland Kuwait", one of the largest entertainment projects in the country, opened its third season here on Thursday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the Yangqu hydropower station in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 8, 2024.

The first unit of the Yangqu hydropower station was connected to the electricity grid on Friday. With a total installed capacity of 1.2 million kilowatts, the station will annually generate 4.732 billion kilowatts hours of electricity. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

People learn about a product at the booth of GE HealthCare at the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024.

With the theme of "Healthy China, Better Life," the Medical Equipment &Healthcare Products Exhibition Area during the 7th CIIE presented international leading medical innovation products and cutting-edge technologies and services. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli (3rd R) scores his goal during the UEFA Europa League match between Lazio and Porto in Rome, Italy, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C), European Council President Charles Michel (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference after an informal European Council meeting in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 8, 2024.

The Budapest Declaration on the New European Competitiveness Deal was adopted Friday at an informal European Council meeting in Budapest, outlining a strategic framework aimed at enhancing the European Union (EU)'s global economic standing via targeted reforms and initiatives. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A girl touches an electric robot at the e-SALON in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 8, 2024.

The 6th edition of the e-SALON, a trade fair of clean mobility, technologies and e-mobility solutions, is held here from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Xiaoxin, a humanoid robot providing inquiry service, holds a balloon bearing the message of "Happy Journalists' Day" at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2024.

The media center for the 7th CIIE held various events on Friday to mark China's annual Journalists' Day, which falls on Nov. 8. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A firefighter works to contain the wildfire in Ventura County, California, the United States, Nov. 7, 2024.

A fast-moving wildfire fueled by heavy winds continued spreading Thursday in Ventura County, in the south of the U.S. state of California, after destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.

The blaze, dubbed Mountain Fire, occurred Wednesday morning at Moorpark, 60 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles downtown. It exploded in size in only a few hours and reached a suburb of Camarillo, home to around 70,000 people. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

