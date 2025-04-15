China's emergency humanitarian aid to Myanmar demonstrates profound fraternal friendship

People's Daily) 16:34, April 15, 2025

Chinese emergency rescue teams transfer a survivor at a quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo provided by the Chinese civilian rescue team of RAMUNION RESCUE)

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, causing heavy casualties and property losses, prompting international concern.

Responding swiftly, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended condolences to Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing on March 29, expressing China's readiness to provide assistance and support efforts to overcome the disaster and rebuild homes at an early date.

In the days that followed, Chinese rescue teams were en route to Myanmar, joining local efforts to save lives. Their rapid actions epitomize the profound "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship between the two countries, and this solidarity embodies the meaning of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future sharing weal and woe.

"When Chinese rescuers arrived, I felt immense relief - they were the help we could truly count on," said a survivor in Mandalay, echoing widespread local confidence in China's disaster response capabilities..

From the very first moments, China moved quickly to coordinate relief assistance. Within 18 hours, a medical rescue team from southwest China's Yunnan province set out from the provincial capital of Kunming and arrived in Myanmar, bringing life-saving equipment such as life detectors and drones.

At present, multiple Chinese rescue teams are engaged in frontline operations, collaborating with local teams to prioritize life-saving missions. Among them are the China Search and Rescue Team, the China international search and rescue team that includes members from the Chinese military, a rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, and the Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team.

In Mandalay, Naypyidaw, and Yangon, Chinese seismic experts, disaster specialists, and medical teams are leading targeted relief operations. Their technical expertise, 24/7 commitment, and cross-border coordination underscore China's ethos of solidarity and shared resilience in crises..

China and Myanmar are connected by mountains and rivers, and the two peoples enjoy a profound fraternal friendship.

A Chinese rescue team hands over emergency tents to Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital city of Naypyidaw, April 1, 2025. The team also assisted with the setup of the tents to support ongoing relief efforts. (People's Daily/Xie Jiajun)

To address urgent needs, China is providing comprehensive emergency humanitarian assistance to support quake-stricken regions. It has decided to provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan ($13.62 million) in emergency humanitarian aid. On April 3, the second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Myanmar. Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises, trade associations, and volunteers in Myanmar are mobilizing additional resources for shelter, medical care, and infrastructure rehabilitation.

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein said the aid supplies demonstrated a profound friendship of the Chinese government and people toward the Myanmar people, expressing heartfelt appreciation for China's timely and substantive assistance.

Ambassador of Myanmar to China Tin Maung Swe noted that China immediately extended a helping hand to Myanmar when it was facing the most difficult time, which made the Myanmar people deeply feel the fraternal friendship between the two countries.

Humanity is a community with a shared future where all people rise and fall together. Countries around the world are like passengers aboard the same ship who share the same destiny. When sudden natural disasters strike, they not only put a country's emergency response to test but also challenge the international community's capacity to act with unity, compassion, and resolve.

China has long championed the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, backing that commitment with concrete actions in global humanitarian efforts.

The China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD), in collaboration with local partners, sets up a temporary shelter for disaster victims using relief supplies donated by China, April 2, 2025. (Photo provided by the China Foundation for Rural Development)

Since 2018, China has provided more than 1,000 cases of emergency assistance to over 70 countries. When Cyclone Idai struck Mozambique in 2019, China immediately sent humanitarian supplies and rescue teams. When a strong earthquake hit southern Turkiye near the Syrian border in 2023, Chinese rescue teams were on the ground within hours as part of an overnight emergency response.

These efforts came with no political strings attached and no pursuit of geopolitical gain. They prioritize people and lives above all else - offering a sense of humanity and solidarity at moments when the world needs it most.

While natural disasters strike without mercy, they are often met with compassion, resilience, and solidarity. It is through unity and cooperation that humanity can weather hardship and rise above adversity.

China remains committed to carrying forward the fraternal friendship between the two countries and will continue working side by side with the international community to support the people of Myanmar as they recover and rebuild.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)