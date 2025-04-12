Feature: Rescue teams, volunteers in Myanmar drive humanitarian efforts after disaster

YANGON, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Since the devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, local rescue teams and volunteers have demonstrated remarkable dedication to supporting affected communities.

After the disaster, rescue teams and volunteers transitioned from life-saving efforts to assisting communities in rebuilding.

An official from the Myanmar Fire Services Department's search and rescue team said their efforts continued well beyond the initial crisis.

"Once the rescue phase was over, we began helping residents retrieve important documents and personal belongings trapped under debris," the official said, adding that "We also distributed clean water to communities in need."

"I'm truly proud of my team, which includes about 550 search and rescue personnel. We were able to support victims effectively, even under dangerous conditions," he said.

The Bo Bo Win Rescue Organization from Mawlamyine township in Mon state, led by Chairman Bo Bo Win, completed their search and rescue operations on April 8.

"After the rescue phase, our team continued supporting victims by providing financial aid to the disaster-affected areas," Bo Bo Win explained.

"Our work goes beyond just physical tasks, we are offering emotional support, helping the community regain strength and hope for the future, " he said.

Meanwhile, Gu Gu, a volunteer, said, "Alongside my wife and brother, I have been helping communities in Amarapura township of Mandalay by building temporary shelters and assisting with access to water and lighting."

"I dedicated over 10 days to assisting the earthquake victims, leaving my loved ones behind to ensure others had the support they needed to survive," he said.

Another volunteer, Phyo Phyo, along with her friends, said, "I've been helping to distribute food and supplies purchased through fundraising in Sagaing, working closely with local residents to offer emotional support."

"When I see people start to rebuild their lives, it gives me strength to keep going," she said.

The Mani Sala Rescue Organization in Mandalay, consisting of 33 dedicated members, said, "We helped retrieve bodies from the rubble and cleared debris from collapsed buildings."

"Our team is committed to supporting the recovery of our city Mandalay, and we will continue doing our best, even though it is exhausting."

In the face of hardship, these acts of unity, compassion, and relentless effort demonstrate the resilience of the Myanmar people, he said.

