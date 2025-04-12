China's 6th batch of emergency humanitarian aid arrives in Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:32, April 12, 2025

The sixth batch of emergency humanitarian aid dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on April 11, 2025. The aid supplies include 26 tents, 2,000 sets of single-person outdoor cooking equipment, 10,000 solar lamps, 38,880 bars of soap, 38,880 bottles of shower gel, 38,880 bottles of shampoo, 38,880 tubes of toothpaste, 38,880 sets of toothbrushes, and 38,880 bags of laundry detergent, with a total weight of over 91 tons. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The sixth batch of emergency humanitarian aid dispatched by the Chinese government arrived at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on Friday.

The aid supplies include 26 tents, 2,000 sets of single-person outdoor cooking equipment, 10,000 solar lamps, 38,880 bars of soap, 38,880 bottles of shower gel, 38,880 bottles of shampoo, 38,880 tubes of toothpaste, 38,880 sets of toothbrushes, and 38,880 bags of laundry detergent, with a total weight of over 91 tons.

The sixth batch of emergency humanitarian aid dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on April 11, 2025. The aid supplies include 26 tents, 2,000 sets of single-person outdoor cooking equipment, 10,000 solar lamps, 38,880 bars of soap, 38,880 bottles of shower gel, 38,880 bottles of shampoo, 38,880 tubes of toothpaste, 38,880 sets of toothbrushes, and 38,880 bags of laundry detergent, with a total weight of over 91 tons. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

The sixth batch of emergency humanitarian aid dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on April 11, 2025. The aid supplies include 26 tents, 2,000 sets of single-person outdoor cooking equipment, 10,000 solar lamps, 38,880 bars of soap, 38,880 bottles of shower gel, 38,880 bottles of shampoo, 38,880 tubes of toothpaste, 38,880 sets of toothbrushes, and 38,880 bags of laundry detergent, with a total weight of over 91 tons. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Staff members transport aid supplies at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on April 11, 2025. The sixth batch of emergency humanitarian aid dispatched by the Chinese government arrived here on Friday. The aid supplies include 26 tents, 2,000 sets of single-person outdoor cooking equipment, 10,000 solar lamps, 38,880 bars of soap, 38,880 bottles of shower gel, 38,880 bottles of shampoo, 38,880 tubes of toothpaste, 38,880 sets of toothbrushes, and 38,880 bags of laundry detergent, with a total weight of over 91 tons. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Staff members transport aid supplies at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on April 11, 2025. The sixth batch of emergency humanitarian aid dispatched by the Chinese government arrived here on Friday. The aid supplies include 26 tents, 2,000 sets of single-person outdoor cooking equipment, 10,000 solar lamps, 38,880 bars of soap, 38,880 bottles of shower gel, 38,880 bottles of shampoo, 38,880 tubes of toothpaste, 38,880 sets of toothbrushes, and 38,880 bags of laundry detergent, with a total weight of over 91 tons. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)